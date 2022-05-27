International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 309.6% from the April 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.30 ($2.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.27. 102,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,463. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 302.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

