Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $272,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,556 shares of company stock worth $11,920,635. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 253,384 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 231,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.18. 16,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.