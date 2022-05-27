Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 456,435 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 37,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 217,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,760. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

