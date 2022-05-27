Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Stock Price Up 3%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.80 and last traded at $85.55. Approximately 35,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 101,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.