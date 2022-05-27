Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 210.6% from the April 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of OIA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 256,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.