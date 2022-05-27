Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:PDBC – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 3,599,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,589,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.
