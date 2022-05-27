Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s Largest Position

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 7.2% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

