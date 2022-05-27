Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Trading Up 1.7%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $48.33. Approximately 108,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 146,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.