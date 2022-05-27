Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Repsol (REPYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY):

5/20/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

5/18/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

5/11/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.50 ($16.49) to €16.70 ($17.77).

4/29/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €15.50 ($16.49) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.50 ($15.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02).

4/29/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($13.83) to €16.00 ($17.02).

4/22/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to €15.20 ($16.17).

4/20/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.50 ($17.55) to €17.50 ($18.62).

4/13/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

4/8/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.70 ($15.64) to €15.50 ($16.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Repsol had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.50 ($15.43).

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 333,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,282. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. Repsol, S.A. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $16.18.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

