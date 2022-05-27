Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 998931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after buying an additional 1,752,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,957,000 after buying an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.