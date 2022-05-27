iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lifted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 320.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 186,245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 72,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 333,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $104.31. 33,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,837. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09.

