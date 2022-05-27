iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EMIF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

