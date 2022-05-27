iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.19. Approximately 29,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 30,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19.

