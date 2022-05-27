iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 745.4% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 51.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTG remained flat at $$23.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,255. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.