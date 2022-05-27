iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.14. 1,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16.

