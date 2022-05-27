iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.84 and last traded at $42.73. 14,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 57,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.