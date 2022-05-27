iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.25. Approximately 118,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 180,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.