iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Shares Down 3.4%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $53.85. Approximately 470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.