iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 82.4% in May

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the April 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RING opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RING. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.