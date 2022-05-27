iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Increased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. 52,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

