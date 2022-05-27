iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.00. 116,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.