iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period.
IVV stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.00. 116,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,439. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
