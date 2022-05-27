Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Jack in the Box updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-$6.10 EPS.

JACK stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $98,706,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $3,803,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

