Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 306

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 306 ($3.85) in a research note released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.03) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.78) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.67 ($4.06).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

