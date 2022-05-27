Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 642 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.46. 114,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390,693. The company has a market cap of $166.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

