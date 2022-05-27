Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,100 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after acquiring an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,511,543. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.