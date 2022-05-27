Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,453,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $42.92. 370,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,542,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

