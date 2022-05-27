Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 343,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $301.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.