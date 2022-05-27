Jag Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 5,698.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 9.0% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Express by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

NYSE AXP traded up $4.86 on Thursday, hitting $165.37. 2,455,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.