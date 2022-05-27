Jag Capital Management LLC Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.14. 13,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.04 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,043 shares of company stock worth $43,262,888 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

