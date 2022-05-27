Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 48,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

