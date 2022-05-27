Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for about 1.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $22,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DECK traded up $14.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.16. 485,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

