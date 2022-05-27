Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.05. 4,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.56. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $156.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

