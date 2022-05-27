Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.11. 8,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.