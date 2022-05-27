James Davies Acquires 100,000 Shares of Kiland Limited (ASX:KIL) Stock

Kiland Limited (ASX:KIL – Get Rating) insider James Davies bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$112,500.00 ($79,787.23).
James Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 10th, James Davies 200,000 shares of Kiland stock.
About Kiland (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Kiland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.