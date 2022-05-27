JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.50%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,046,000 after purchasing an additional 644,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $336,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.