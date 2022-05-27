JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $18.92. 1,089,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,310. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $704,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

