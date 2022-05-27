Jobchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,112.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $1,112.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,348,141 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

