John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in May

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HTY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.81. 45,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

