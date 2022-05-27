John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given New GBX 306 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 306 ($3.85) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.00.
Shares of WDGJF opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.62.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
Featured Stories
