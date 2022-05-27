John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given New GBX 306 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.59) to GBX 306 ($3.85) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.00.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

About John Wood Group (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.