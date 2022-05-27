Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Scott Didier Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) insider Scott Didier sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.25 ($4.43), for a total transaction of A$6,250,000.00 ($4,432,624.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Johns Lyng Group alerts:

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency household repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.