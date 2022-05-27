Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT Lowered to $9.00

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of JNCE opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

