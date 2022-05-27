JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target to €10.30

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.10 ($9.68) to €10.30 ($10.96) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TNISY opened at 5.10 on Tuesday. Técnicas Reunidas has a fifty-two week low of 5.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
