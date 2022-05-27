JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $238.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.78.
Shares of UTHR opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $229.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
