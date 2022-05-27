JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $238.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.78.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $229.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total value of $628,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,249.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.