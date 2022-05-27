JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $37.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $167.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,150,000 after buying an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock (Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.