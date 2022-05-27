JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target to SEK 407

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 378 to SEK 407 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNDNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.33.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.