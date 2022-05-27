JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.05.

NYSE JPM opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The firm has a market cap of $380.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 112,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 316,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,542 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

