Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS JUGRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 103,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

