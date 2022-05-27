Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS JUGRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 103,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
