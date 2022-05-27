K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.46). Approximately 11,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 72,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.49).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.21) price target on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 252.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 296.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of £202.12 million and a P/E ratio of 27.23.

In other news, insider Anthony John Ford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($31,710.08).

K3 Capital Group PLC provides professional advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers merger and acquisition services, including company sales and business brokerage, corporate finance, transaction, off-market acquisitions, and debt advisory services; tax credit advisory, investigation, and planning services; and restructuring and financial advisory, creditor, forensic accounting and expert witness, and pensions and lead advisory services.

