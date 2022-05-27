Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.57 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $73,000.

About Kamada (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

