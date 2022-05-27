KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
