KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $55.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,719,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

